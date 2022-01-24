€1.6m for Clare schools under Summer Works Programme

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has has announced funding of €1.6 million for the approval of 19 projects across Clare under the Department’s 2022 Summer Works Scheme.

This funding is part of the overall package of €65m for a total of 497 projects around the country.

Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to confirm this significant tranche of funding which will provide further investment for schools in Clare under the Summer Works Scheme.

“I am announcing the Summer Works Scheme projects now so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022. This announcement follows on from the enhanced minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.”

It is envisaged that the remaining categories of projects from the current Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme (categories 8, 9 and the balance of 10) will be dealt with as part of the Summer Works Programme in 2023 and relevant schools will be notified in Q4 2022 in relation to this.

It is also envisaged that a new Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme will be opened for new applications in Q2 2022. This will have a strong climate action aspect to it. Further details will be announced later in Q1 2022.

The projects for Clare included in today’s announcement are: