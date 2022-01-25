€175,161 for Creative Ireland projects in Clare

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’ Brien TD, have announced a funding allocation of €175,161 for the implementation of Creative Ireland initiatives in Clare.

Since the Creative Ireland Programme was launched in 2017, it has received investment of €21 million from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. This has enabled local authorities to deliver over 5,700 community-led creative projects to support their respective Culture and Creativity Strategies 2018-2022 along with the flagship Cruinniú na nÓg – the national day of free creativity for children and young people that takes place in June.

This funding is part of a €6.6 million investment in local authorities throughout the country that will support creative projects that will connect people, creativity and wellbeing in 2022. The Creative Ireland Programme is committed to the vision that every person in their community should have the opportunity to realise their full creative potential.

During 2021 in Clare, the Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity Team delivered 85 projects including the following

In November 2021 musicians Aisling Lyons (harp, concertina), Seán Lyons (vocals, uilleann pipes, guitar, tin whistle, low whistle, cinematography and video editing) and Dermot Sheedy (bodhrán, drums, percussionist, video editing and sound design) developed a new traditional music project that explores trad and folk sounds from Clare. The people of Clare will be able to hear the outcomes of this Creative Ireland supported project when the three musicians gather together for a concert in Glor later this year.

Dial-a-Seanchaí was commissioned by the Clare Arts Office and glór, with support from Creative Ireland and was a unique audio experience that celebrated Irish folklore, storytelling, and song. It was produced by John Lillis who took his inspiration from a similar project developed in the 1980s by Kay Sheehy of the Clare County Council’s Arts Office.

Minister Martin said:”I am very pleased to continue to support the excellent work undertaken by local authorities on behalf of the Creative Ireland Programme. Every Creative Ireland project delivered by our local authority teams harnesses the creative potential of our people and their communities. Their work is the cornerstone of the Creative Ireland Programme and brings together local expertise in arts, heritage, libraries, enterprise and community engagement in a meaningful and inspired way.

As we emerge from the last two years, I know that they will once again deliver creative programmes that can build resilience, foster personal confidence and sustain their communities.”

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, added: “Local authorities have extensive expertise across heritage, arts, libraries as well as vital local relationships. I firmly believe that culture plays a key role in local government’s work in creating great places to live and work. Creative Communities takes this a step further. Culture and creativity can be part of responses to social isolation, to creating a sense of place and to integrating new communities.”

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke, TD, said: “Our Local Authorities are the closest arm of the State to our citizens and are well placed to engage directly with local artists and community groups. Through the PPN and other statutory committees and vehicles, they are linked in with our older people, members of the traveller community, community and voluntary groups and key stakeholders in every locality in the country. This scheme is wide reaching, and as a Government we want all members of society to have equal access cultural and creative opportunities.”

For an overview of Creative Ireland projects in Clare please go to https://www.creativeireland.gov.ie/en/clare/