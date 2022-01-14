Events to remember Ashling Murphy planned in Clare

A number of vigils and other memorial events have been organised in Clare in memory of Co Offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy who was murdered in Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon.

The popular and talented 23-year-old was assaulted and killed while out running on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

A Garda investigation into her death is ongoing.

A series of events will take place across the country today as well as in Co Clare. Events will be held in Clare today and tomorrow.

Friday

Vigil – The Height in Ennis at 4.00pm.

Vigil – Gallows Hill Estate, Kilrush Road at 4.30pm.

Vigil – The Square, Ennistymon at 5.30pm

Vigil – Town Park, Shannon at 6.30pm

Moment of remembrance and walk – Ruan at 7pm (meeting point – Ruan GAA pitch)

Vigil – Kilmaley at 7pm (meeting point – Kilmaley National School running track)

Saturday

Vigil – O’Regan Park, Newmarket-on-Fegus at 4pm

Memorial walk/run – Tim Smythe Park , Ennis at 4pm

*If you would like your event included here, you can email us.