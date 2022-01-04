Gardaí investigate criminal damage incident

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a car dealership in Newmarket-on-Fergus last month.

At approximately 2.20am on Saturday, 18th December a number of traffic cones and hazard bollards were taken from the edge of the forecourt of N18 Autos on Ennis Road, Newmarket on Fergus.

These cones and bollards were placed on the bonnets and roofs of four cars for sale on the forecourt causing paint and scratch damage to the vehicles. The forecourt is located on the site of the former Great Gas service station close to the soccer pitch on the Ennis Road.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Gardaí in Newmarket-on-Fergus are appealing for witnesses to this incident. We would ask anyone that may have driven by or came through Newmarket On Fergus on the Ennis Road after 2 am on Saturday morning 18th December and witnessed this incident to contact Newmarket on Fergus Garda Station on 061 368172.”