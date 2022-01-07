Man arrested in connection with Lisdoonvarna death

Update:

4.25pm – The Garda investigation into the man’s death is at an early stage however it’s understood the victim sustained injuries in an assault.

He is known to be from the town and considered to have been a very popular and friendly character. It’s also understood that his wife passed away only last July.

3.55pm – Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Lisdoonvarna, Co.Clare this morning have arrested a man (30s) for offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The man is currently detained in Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. State Pathologist Margaret Bolster has attended the scene.

The body of the man has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place. The results of this post mortem will direct the course of the investigation.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances at a domestic residence in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare this morning.

The body is understood to be that of a man in his 70s.

The scene, at St Brendan’s Road Lisdoonvarna, is currently sealed off and being preserved until a technical examination is completed by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Members of the Clare divisional Crime Scene Investigation unit are currently conducting their own examination of the scene.

The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that no additional information is available at this time.