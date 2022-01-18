Gardaí investigate theft of vehicle and shotgun

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a private residence in North Clare last week.

The black Toyota Landcruiser Jeep – registration number 06 LK 279 – was stolen from the driveway of a house in Coad, Kilnaboy between 10pm on Sunday night the 9th January and Monday morning, 10th January.

Gardaí have confirmed that a single barrel Stevens shotgun and cartridges were in the jeep at the time it was stolen.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “This jeep was located in the Lenabeg estate on the Lahinch Road on Saturday, 15th January last. The shotgun had been taken from the jeep.”

Sgt Brooks added: “Also during the same night, 9th January a business premises on Main Street, Corofin was broken into – nothing was stolen during the course of this burglary but these two incidents may be connected.

We would appeal to anyone who may have seen this jeep being driven into the Lenabeg estate, anyone who has dash cam footage or anyone who has any information in relation to these incidents to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100.”