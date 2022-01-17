Gardaí renew fatal crash information appeal

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in East Clare last week.

The two-car crash happened shortly before 5.45am on the main R352 Ennis to Scarrif Road at Ballinahinch between Tulla and Feakle.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Scarriff station responded to the scene.

On arrival they found that the driver and sole occupant of one car, a man in his 20s, had been fatally injured. The driver of the other car was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “This was a quiet time of the morning but if anyone was travelling on this section of roadway and saw anything, or if anyone has dashcam footage, we would ask them to contact Killaloe Garda Station on 061 620540”.