Gardaí seek cyclist who stole vehicle

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance tracing a man who stole a vehicle in East Clare which was later found in almost 30 kilometres away in Ennis.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the circumstances.

“At approximately 12.18pm yesterday, Sunday, 23rd January a male wearing a blue jacket cycled into a yard in Derrynaheilla, Feakle and stole a blue Mitsubishi Pajero Jeep. The keys had been left in the jeep.

This vehicle was later recovered at 5.30 p.m. at the Bus Station on the Quin Road in Ennis.

If anyone saw this jeep being driven between these times or anyone has dash cam footage we would ask them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”