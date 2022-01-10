Gardaí thank Lisdoonvarna community

Gardaí have thanked the local community in Lisdoonvarna for their assistance during the investigation into the death of a local man last week.

78-year-old John O’Neill died following an apparent assault at his home sometime between last Thursday evening and Friday morning.

St. Brendan’s Road in the town was sealed off for most of the day on Friday while an examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí later arrested a 32-year-old male who was initially detained at Ennis Garda Station. He was charged with murder contrary to Common Law and brought before a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday night at 9.30pm where he was remanded in custody.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Gardaí would like to thank the community in Lisdoonvarna for their assistance in the investigation.”