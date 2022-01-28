Glór date included in George Murphy tour

Following up the success of his 2019 tour, George Murphy and his band The Rising Sons are back on the road and have announced a 11 date nationwide tour that will include Ennis.

The Dubliner made his mark on the Irish music scene after a memorable appearance on the RTE Television show “You’re a Star” where his rendition of classic songs by Luke Kelly wowed the nation. George has released four solo studio albums including Dreamed A Dream(Sony), So The Story Goes, The Ballad of Archie Thompson, and 2016’s Shadowman:The Stable Sessions. George also toured extensively with The High Kings filling the vacancy left by the departure of Martin Furey.

In 2018 when George decided to tour his solo show he was told to find 2 or 3 session musicians, work on a set and take the show on the road. What initially started off as musicians at a session progressed to a collective of musicians.

Mixing electric rock guitar and bass with whistles and bodhrans gives the band its unique sound. Now a collective of 8 musicians

George said: “I enjoyed too much the vibe of these sessions, the honesty and authenticity behind our newly formed sound and where it might take us so I wanted to take this on the road.” They have since released the live album The New Beginnings Tour and singles ‘Darndale to the States’ a true story of two young Dublin lads who, in 1985, managed to avoid authorities at train stations, ferry ports and airports to go on one hell of a journey from the streets of Dublin all the way to New York and ‘Dublin Inspires’ written to lift spirits during lockdown which went to #2 in the charts with the video reaching 200K views.

He added: “As a Dublin balladeer for many years I wanted a Dublin ballad of my own. This is it. A tip of the hat to our nation’s capital and all the history, culture, tradition and characters it’s thrown up over the years”. These two singles will appear of their upcoming studio album due out 2022.

Tickets €25 + booking fee available at box office and www.ticketmaster.ie

Tour Dates

February 19 – February Civic Theatre, Tallaght (Full Band)

March 12 – Mick Lally Theatre, Galway (Intimate show)

March 18 – Sea Church, Ballycotton (Full Band)

April 1 – Axis, Ballymun (Full Band)

April 2 – Dolan’s Upstairs, Limerick (Intimate Show)

April 16 – Glór, Ennis (Full Band)

April 22 – Tullamore Court Hotel (Full Band)

April 23 – The Imperial, Cavan (Full Band)

April 29 – Presentation Arts Centre, Enniscorthy (Intimate Show)

April 30 – Royal Theatre, Castlebar (Intimate Show)

May 14 – Liberty Hall, Dublin (Full Band)