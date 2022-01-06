HSE service helps smokers quit

There are now 18 local clinics to help people stop smoking across the Mid West. This HSE service is free and staffed by qualified stop smoking advisers who provide one-to-one support to people who are quitting smoking or thinking about quitting.

Just over a year on from the launch of the Quit Mid West service, the HSE standard treatment programme to help people stop smoking is now available in communities right across the Mid West. The service is available by phone, by video link and in person and is staffed by a team of qualified professionals who are all based here in the Mid West.

For many people, quitting smoking can be difficult. With the right help, this important behaviour change for health and wellbeing can be done successfully. People can refer themselves to the service or health professionals can refer patients and service users by phone, email or on HealthLink.

From the recent Healthy Ireland survey we know that 44% of people who smoked in the last 12 months have attempted to quit. Research also shows that using a stop smoking service is three times more effective than attempting to quit without assistance. The HSE Quit Mid West service is a free, local and evidence-informed service serving local people’s needs, and increasing numbers of people in the Mid West who smoke are now availing of the service.

Quitting smoking is the single best thing anyone who smokes can do for their health. This is especially important in the context of the COVID pandemic. The great news is there are now more ex-smokers than smokers in Ireland and this should help give everybody who smokes the confidence to quit.

Not only will the service help to promote health and wellbeing in the population in terms of reducing smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke, it may also reduce litter in local areas, since litter relating to tobacco-use accounts for half of all litter. Additionally, quitting smoking can result in significant financial savings for individuals and families. There is a useful savings calculator on www.quit.ie.

The stop smoking service is available right across Limerick (city and county), Clare and North Tipperary. Our treatment support programme includes an initial assessment of nicotine-dependency, weekly support during the first four weeks of quitting, advice on using Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), carbon monoxide monitoring, practical information on changing routines, managing cravings and dealing with challenging moments, acknowledging quitting success and check-ins during the first year of quitting.

For more information call us on 065 6865841 or email.

For out of hours or weekend support, you can Freephone 1800 201 203 or click here.