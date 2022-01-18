Lidl submits planning application for new Ennis store

Lidl Ireland has confirmed they have submitted a planning application for a second store in Ennis, Co Clare.

The application is for a brand-new, state-of-the-art store and mixed-use development. which would include for a Lidl store, 20 residential apartments, a café and two commercial units.

The new proposal guarantees to transform the existing vacant site, at the junction of the Clare Road (R458) and Toberteascain Road, Ennis, into a vibrant retail and residential development.

The planned Lidl store will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system. It will also offer the retailer’s growing customer base a superior shopping experience with a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles.

The residential scheme will comprise of 20 contemporary apartments, that will create a distinct and vibrant residential hub with adjoining amenities.

Commenting on the application for a second Lidl store in Ennis, Lidl’s property executive and Clare native Dervla Nash said: “This is an exciting new development for Ennis that will offer the local community a new enhanced, modern shopping experience promising market-leading prices as well as housing and additional amenities. Our existing store in Ennis has a loyal customer network and we have worked closely with the local authority, planners and architects to ensure that this development will contribute positively to the local area.

A Lidl store doesn’t just bring better value shopping to an area – it means more fundraising for Ladies Gaelic Football clubs and schools in the area, additional charity groups supported with FoodCloud donations and more funding for youth mental health in Clare through Lidl Ireland’s charity partner Jigsaw.

Once approved, the new development will include an investment of over €20Million from Lidl Ireland, creating 30 local jobs at the new Lidl store and up to a 100 more through the construction phase. We are hoping for a positive planning decision and look forward to developing this site.” Ms. Nash concluded.

In addition to the apartments and new Lidl store there will be a number of commercial opportunities available on the site as the development will also include a café and two road facing retail units.