Maughan expects huge challenge from Clare

Offaly boss John Maughan has said side know a huge challenge awaits in their opening National Football League tie this weekend.

The Mayo native returns to Cusack Park on Sunday to face the county he led to the 1992 Munster championship.

The Faithful men were promoted to Division Two along with Derry last year, and will be hoping to build on the momentum of their All Ireland U-20 success.

Maughan feels Clare have been performing at a high level over the course of the last few seasons.

Meanwhile Clare coach Gerry McGowan feels his squad are well placed to continue their development.

2021 saw Clare contest the Division Two semi-finals, where defeat to Mayo saw them lose out on promotion to the top tier. The Sligo man is in his second year as coach with the squad, and feels they are ready to build on that work in 2022.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm

*Source: Clare FM Sport.