Milford Care Centre 10km run/walk date confirmed

The popular Milford Hospice annual 10km has been re-scheduled to take place on Sunday 13th March 2022.

Earlier this week it was announced that the annual event, which was due to take place at the end of January, has been rescheduled to March as a result of increased COVID community numbers.

After a successful virtual 10km in 2021, which saw record breaking number of participants complete the distance from home and overseas, the good news is, the Milford Hospice annual 10km is BACK and looks forward to seeing everyone at the startling.

John Kiely, Limerick Senior Hurling Manger along with some key players recently launched Milford Hospice’s annual 10km fundraising event, which is supported by DELL Technologies.

John explained; “The players and I are thrilled to be supporting and bringing awareness to this important fundraiser for Milford. We are very proud to be associated with this event, the work carried out by Milford Care Centre in our community is extremely important and valuable to the Mid-West region. I hope you can support them in raising funds vital to the running of Milford Hospice. We look forward to seeing you all on the day”

The 10km is open to runners and walkers of all levels and abilities with all of the proceeds going directly to support the work of Milford Palliative Care services across the three Counties of Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary.

Mary O’Brien, CEO of Milford Care Centre said; “We are looking forward to welcoming you all back to the start-line of our popular 10km, things are happening a little differently with a blended approach of a virtual and live event. We welcome all participants especially those joining us from overseas to register. The fun and comradery will still be the same with our blended approach. We will be following all the public health guidance in relation to COVID19 to ensure a safe and fun filled event”.

Mary went on to explain; “we pride ourselves on striving to deliver the highest quality of care across the services; the Specialist In Patient Unit, Hospice Out Patient Unit, Specialist Palliative Day Care and Hospice At Home (community teams working across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary). The extent of Palliative Care services provided would not be possible without the ongoing generosity of the general public. Please come along or join us virtually to support this key event. We are delighted to have the continued support of DELL Technologies as the main sponsor”.

Sean O’Reilly, VP Fulfillment & Logistics and DELL Technologies Campus Leader notes; “ We are delighted to continue to support Milford Care Centre annual 10km run/walk to raise much needed funds for its Hospice. DELL Technologies has a long history of supporting community work locally and Milford Care Centre has long held a special place in the hearts and minds of all working at our campus in Limerick. We look forward to helping Milford raise much needed funds to continue to provide essential palliative care for those in need within the Mid-West. Many of the employees here at DELL are looking forward to participating in the run and we hope to see many more come out in support of Milford”.

Early bird registration is now open, with a fee of €20, so early registration is encouraged. Participants can register at www.milfordcarecentre.ie. Participants who have already entered will be automatically deferred to the rescheduled date. For more information please contact the Fundraising department on 061 485860. PLEASE NOTE: This event is subject to further change as we operate under the latest Government guidelines for COVID19.