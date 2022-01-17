New chair of Clare Labour Party elected

The newly elected chair of the Clare Labour Party has vowed to ‘fight for fairness.’

The party has chosen Ennistymon native Denis Vaughan as chair on a platform of Fight for Fairness. Mr Vaughan is a member of the Labour Party’s International Committee and has argued passionately for Labour’s three main principles Decency, Justice and Equality to be reflected in the local agenda.

Mr Vaughan said: “Few realise that women in Clare earn 13.9% less than men. Decent work deserves decent pay. How can we accept this? How can we accept a 14% increase in homelessness in the state at a time when the economy is booming? Just take a walk down O’Connell Street Ennis any evening, you’ll see with your own eyes how urgent the issue is – and when you do, keep in mind Clare County Council has had one home vacant since 2006!

Let’s put a stop to this nonsense, address the issues, and get our people housed, fund education, and above all recognise the critical contributions of women to building a fairer society. Let’s Fight For Fairness!”, Mr Vaughan added.