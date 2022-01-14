New Community Activities Fund launched in Clare

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, recently announced a €9 million fund to support community groups impacted by Covid-19.

The Community Activities Fund under the Community Enhancement Programme will support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities. Groups will also be able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs and to purchase equipment for community facilities such as playgrounds and community centres.

The once-off fund will be allocated under the Department’s Community Enhancement Programme and will be administered locally by Clare Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). County Clare has received a total fund of €278,514. In line with the funding guidelines, 60 per cent of this will be allocated to running costs for groups and clubs.

Referring to the funding for Clare, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Pat Dowling, said: “This funding will support local groups and clubs which have continued to serve their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic. These groups are central to communities.”

Chairperson of Clare LCDC, Paul Patton of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, welcomed the funding as a practical support to smaller groups and facilities across the county. Groups are still struggling to re-open and maintain community facilities and those impacted by the pandemic are encouraged to apply.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 25th February. The online form can be viewed under the Community Enhancement Programme Grant section at www.clarecoco.ie

Pictured (l-r): Cllr Gerry Flynn, Vice Chairperson, Clare LCDC; Bernadette Haugh, Clare County Council, and Chief Officer, Clare LCDC; Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council; Deirdre Power, Rural Development, Clare County Council; and Paul Patton, Limerick and Clare Education and Training and Board, and Chairperson, Clare LCDC.