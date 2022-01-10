NUIG virtual event for mature students

NUI Galway’s Access Centre will hold its annual information evening on Wednesday, 12 January, from 7-9pm.

The event will focus on the needs of Mature Students and Adult Learners who may be considering full-time or part-time studies for the 2022-23 academic year.

The online information evening is designed for those aged 23 or over wishing to find out more about study options at NUI Galway. Course experts and current students in the University will be on hand to provide support, information, and to answer questions from prospective students to help them decide which options best suit their personal circumstances and professional development needs.

Kathleen Hartigan, Mature Students Officer at NUI Galway’s Access Centre, said: “We have seen over the years that mature students bring an enthusiasm and a motivation to learn that enriches our campus community, and we are dedicated to providing them with the necessary information to help them choose the best educational option at NUI Galway.”

The University’s Career and Development Centre will deliver a presentation focusing on what course of study will best suit individuals needs and career pathways, and there will be an opportunity to hear from a diverse panel of current mature students.

Staff from NUI Galway’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses, along with representatives from the University’s Student Services will also be present to guide attendees on the range of course options and supports offered at NUI Galway, while academic staff will answer specific queries on degrees and progression.

Members of the Access Centre will be available to answer questions on pre-university courses in terms of Access courses, and the Disability Support Services, who have expertise in supporting students at third level who may have a long-term health condition (physical or mental), or a specific learning difficulty, will also be in attendance to give guidance to prospective students.

Registration for this event is essential. Please register at www.nuigalway.ie/caoevents or contact maturestudents@nuigalway.ie.

Further information is available at www.nuigalway.ie/mature