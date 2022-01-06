Scariff regeneration project gets green light

The Government has confirmed funding of €524,000 for Clare County Council to proceed with the design and planning stages of a “game changing” regeneration of Scariff Town Centre.

The project was submitted under Category 2 of the Government’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and will pave the way for a further application under Category 1 of this Scheme to make these plans a reality.

Clare Fine Gael Deputy Joe Carey, in welcoming the news said: “This regeneration project will be a game changer for the town of Scariff and its large hinterland. The plans include the provision of a multi-service innovation and engagement hub, improvements to the public realm in market square and the town centre, and the delivery of enhanced parking and ancillary facilities.

“I want to acknowledge the huge amount of work which Clare County Council has put into this successful application led by their Head of Digital Transformation, Mr. Urban McMahon. The public consultation process organised by Clare County Council played a key role in strengthening the application as it clearly demonstrated the local community’s strong support for a dramatic multifaceted infrastructural investment in the town,” he said.

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed the announcement Scarriff is set to receive €524,000 in funding for a landmark regeneration project.

The project will develop plans for key interventions in the centre of Scarriff that will address dereliction, improve the public realm and provide community, tourism and enterprise facilities in the town centre.

Welcoming the announcement Senator Dooley said, “I am thrilled to see that the government has announced €524,000 for the upgrade of Scariff town.

“I was delighted to have worked with Cllr. Pat Hayes and officials in Clare County council on this project and I’m very grateful to Minister Humphries whom I met with and discussed the project on a number of occasions.”

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe described the funding as “transformational for Scariff town.”

“Scariff is known for being vibrant and picturesque but now, with major works planned for the nearby island of Inis Cealtra it’ll become a tourism gateway of even greater importance in the Lough Derg region. This funding will help to revamp the town centre and address dereliction first and foremost,” he said.

“I am somewhat disappointed that a project submitted for the Kilrush area has not been selected on this occasion. This application related to a proposal to develop a marine training facility in the town. I very much consider this to be a viable project for the future and I hope to work with local councillors and stakeholders to ensure that new life is breathed into these plans and that it goes forward once again for public monies.”