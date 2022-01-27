St Brigid’s Day launch for Clare Holy Wells webpage

Clare County Council will formally launch the webpage of the Clare Holy Wells Project on Tuesday, 1st February, at 7:00pm.

The launch will take place online via Zoom and celebrates the surveying and documenting of 237 holy wells in the county.

In recent years, surveyors Michael Houlihan and Tony Kirby have undertaken a labour of love, documenting hundreds of Clare’s holy wells. The result is a fascinating survey of a part of our heritage that holds a special place in the hearts of many Clare people.

Survey results can now be found on the Clare Holy Wells Project webpage of the Clare Heritage website.

For the first time, information on all of Clare’s holy wells is gathered in one place. The webpage can be searched by region as well as alphabetically. Maps, photographs and detailed information bring the stories of these wells alive.

According to Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr PJ Ryan: “Local knowledge was crucial during the survey and many people responded to requests for information.”

“Holy wells are usually located in quiet and beautiful places but are often also remote,” said Clare Heritage Officer, Congella McGuire. “The surveyors Michael Houlihan and Tony Kirby often needed assistance from local people to locate them, as they visited all 237 known holy wells in Clare.”

“We’d now like people to consult the website, where all the findings are collated. We would love to get feedback, further information, and even more local stories from the public. The website is a dynamic resource, and we will continue to add to it,” concluded Ms McGuire.

Visit the Clare Holy Wells project here. All are welcome at the online launch. You can register your interest by email. A Zoom link will be available closer to the date.

Clare FM will also feature Michael Houlihan’s and the Clare Heritage Office’s work to document the holy wells of Clare.

‘Atlantic Tales’ will be broadcast on Sunday, January 30th after the 6.00pm news.