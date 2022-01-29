TedFest to make welcome return

TedFest, the annual celebration of the life of comedian Dermot Morgan and the 1990’s cult TV sitcom Father Ted, is set to make a comeback this year.

The event will run from Thursday March 3rd to Sunday March 6th 2022 as Inis Mór in the Aran Islands becomes the legendary ‘Craggy Island’ once more for a weekend of high-jinx where isitors will enjoy all the ecumenical craic that Craggy Island has to offer.

While the official itinerary for TedFest 2022 has yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that highlights will include the annual Lovely Girls Competition, Ted’s Got Talent, Craggy Island’s fittest family, Matchmaking with Nellie, Priests Dance Off, The Pan Asian Zen-Off, the Father Ted Prizeless Quiz, the Craggy Cup, Blind Date and lots more. Tickets are now available at www.tedfest.org. Visitors will enjoy all the ecumenical craic that Craggy Island has to offer.

Original cast members Fr Damo (Joe Rooney) and Eoin McLove (Patrick McDonell) are also firm favorites at the event and confirmed for 2022! Willie or no willie, Craggy Island’s most beloved singer always draws a crowd – probably about seventeen million! Competition can also be rife for the coveted Lovely Girls title and organisers have lovely girls practice their lovely talents, lovely laughs, cone walking and general loveliness at all times. Ted’s Got Talent is also a big highlight

Copious cups of tea and sandwiches, a lot of red tank-tops, nuns on the run, priests on the pull, map-cap costumes and of course a bishop getting a kick up the arse – Tedfest is Fr Ted, Ireland’s best loved TV Show is celebrated. Interestingly, Tedfest was the last great festival that went ahead in 2020 before lockdown and now will be possibly the first festival to take place post lockdown!

The music line-up is always a triumph at TedFest and Trad for Trocaire will surely bring out the dancing priests and raise some money for a good cause that won’t just ‘rest in our account’ All activity will take place at the Aran Islands hotel on Inis Mor which has the space to accommodate the Music Stages, the Craggy Craic Den and full extended line-up.

Organisers are encouraging the seventeen million repentant brethren who have never managed to tick TedFest off their bucket list to not miss out again as tickets are going fast and are limited to the amount of accommodation available on the island. TedFest is about as wild and wonderful as it gets!