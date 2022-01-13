Walk-in vaccine booster clinics continue

With scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments ongoing in the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres, a number of walk-in vaccine booster clinics are also being held in the coming days for the 16-29s and the 30+ years age groups.

Today, Thursday, in the Limerick vaccination centre at Scoil Carmel, there are walk-in booster clinics for the 16s-29s up to 7pm this evening.

Walk-in booster clinics for 16s-29s continue on Saturday January 15th, 8.30am-12.30pm in all three centres (Limerick; West County Hotel, Ennis; and Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh). In the afternoon, 2pm-7pm, all three centres will host walk-in booster clinics for the 30+ years age group.

Walk-in booster clinics for the 30+ years age group will continue in Ennis and Nenagh on Tuesday next, January 18h, 8.30am-6.30pm.

Please note that if you are eligible for a booster dose, you may attend a walk-in vaccine booster clinic at any of our three centres regardless of your county of residence.

Details of all walk-in clinics are available on the HSE website which is updated as new clinics are added. People who wish to attend a walk-in clinic should check this link regularly.

For scheduled appointments, the online registration portal is open here for parents/guardians to register children aged 5-15 years, and for anyone aged 16 and older who wishes to register for Dose 1 vaccination,

The SwiftQueue self-referral appointment system for Booster clinics is open to anyone aged 16 years and older here.