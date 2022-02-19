All-inclusive club for children in Corofin

A community group in Corofin, Co Clare has come together and launched an inclusive initiative for children with a wide range of additional needs.

The Corofin All Stars welcomes children of all ages and abilities offering a tailored programme of GAA activities. The program runs over six weeks and is focused on fun, safe and-all inclusive activities.

The GAA’s initiative “GAA for All” is already in existence across the country and the demand for these programs are incredibly high. Founders of the Corofin All Stars, Eimer Ni Rinn, Adrian Beakey and Crystel Robbins Rynne have a shared goal – to ensure that children with additional needs get the same opportunities to be involved in their local GAA club.

“Corofin GAA club and the Clare Sports Partnership have been immensely supportive with volunteers giving up their time every Sunday morning. The hope is that every child’s individual goals, no matter how big or small, are met and that skills are tailored to each child. We have children with various needs and abilities, including children with down syndrome, autism and mobility issues. The program is focused on creating an environment where children can learn at their own pace and have fun doing it. “ says Robbins Rynne

“The pilot program launched with 15 children and 12 volunteers. When word got out, we received over 100 requests from families to join the program. However, in order to facilitate a larger group, it would require more resources and more volunteers. The goal would be for each community and club to setup their own inclusive All Star program.“

In the coming year the club would hope to welcome new members of the All Star program and to encourage other GAA clubs across the country to launch their own inclusive programs.

For more information to take part, volunteer, or to setup your own club in your own area, please contact corofinallstars@gmail.com.