Call for participants for Ennis St Patrick’s Day parade

Ennis Municipal District has issued a call for participants for the 2022 Ennis St Patrick’s Day parade.

The annual county parade is open to all individuals, groups, clubs and societies from across Clare. We look forward to welcoming back those who normally actively participate in the parade and would encourage and warmly welcome new additions to the line-up this year. We expect additional spectators from at home and abroad and the parade is a great opportunity to showcase Clare culture and talents.

The Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, Cllr Ann Norton, said: “It is great to see a return to ‘in person’ events, I look forward to welcoming you all into the town to enjoy the traditional St Patrick’s Day parade. I would like to thank all the other agencies who work alongside Ennis Municipal District to co-ordinate this event.”

The theme is ‘Coming Together’, with prizes to be secured under the following categories:

Best visual spectacle (€300)

Best musical entrant (€300)

Best interpretation of theme (€300)

In addition, the overall winner will gain €500.

The application form is available here or a hard copy can be requested by email.

All application forms must be completed and returned on or before Wednesday, 16th February, 2022, to: St Patrick’s Day 2022 Organising Committee, Municipal District of Ennis, Clare County Council, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare; or by e-mail.

Please email this address if you have any queries.