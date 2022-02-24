Call to bring world of engineering to life in classroom

Engineers Ireland’s STEPS programme is calling on primary and secondary school teachers in Clare to bring the world of engineering to life in their classroom during STEPS Engineers Week.

Taking place from 5–11 March, STEPS Engineers Week encourages young people, their teachers, and parents to explore the creative world of engineering and the diverse opportunities a career in the sector can offer.

The week-long celebration of the engineering profession in Ireland, now in its 16th year is managed by the Engineers Ireland’s STEPS programme – funded by the Department of Education and industry leaders Arup, the Environmental Protection Agency, ESB, Intel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

With free resources available in both English and Irish, primary and secondary school students and teachers are encouraged to download from Engineers Ireland’s website engineering challenge packs, sustainability challenges, and quizzes, and to sign-up for free, on-demand virtual engineering shows by Explorium, Scientific Sue and other STEM professionals.

Primary school teacher and blogger, Múinteoir Valerie, has also created a new free resource for children with autism to get involved in the Week and to gain an insight into the world of engineering in a highly visual and accessible way. The ‘Visual Approach to Engineering and Vocabulary Development’ resource focuses on repetition of key words associated with engineering, matching games, and activities based on developing vocabulary.

In addition to resources and interactive shows, secondary school teachers can also utilise free documentaries, such as The Story of Water by Irish Water and Engineers Ireland’s Engineering Excellence Digital Series. Held in association with ESB, this six-part video series showcases Ireland’s talented engineers and some engineering projects completed in 2021. Students can also find out more about each engineer featured in the series by accessing the accompanying ‘Meet the Engineer’ summary, which highlights each engineer’s education and career and provides students with some top tips on why they too should consider a career in the profession.

As part of STEPS Engineers Week and to coincide with International Women’s Day on 8 March, Guidance Counsellors are also invited to attend a special one-hour Careers in Engineering Event. This free evening event hosted by Professor Orla Feely, President of Engineers Ireland, will offer Guidance Counsellors and teachers with the opportunity to gain an insight into engineering careers and hear from engineers working in variety of engineering sectors.

“Engineers play a critical role in shaping the world around us and play an important role in addressing some of society’s biggest challenges,” commented Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland. “At Engineers Ireland, we recognise our future engineering innovators, who aspire to solve these global issues and more, may not even be in the engineering field yet. They may be just starting out their education journey in our primary and secondary schools. Through participation in STEPS Engineers Week, students can explore the limitless opportunities a career in the engineering sector can offer by engaging in fun activities, online events and much more. And we encourage all primary and secondary school teachers to get involved,” Ms Spillane added.

To register for the Guidance Counsellor event or to download free resources, including engineering activities, on-demand shows and documentaries, visit:https://www.engineersireland.ie/schools/engineers-week