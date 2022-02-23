Clare people urged to get flu vaccine

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is advising people in Clare to avail of the flu vaccine in order to reduce the risk of severe illness associated with the flu.

While the flu did not circulate widely in the Mid-West region during the 2020/21 flu season, there is now evidence that influenza is circulating as the numbers of cases notified have increased in recent weeks.

We can expect further increases in infections in the community as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.

Flu is a highly infectious illness that affects all age groups and may result in serious disease with poor outcomes for our most vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

You can get a free flu vaccine if you are:

aged 50 and older

aged less than 50 with a long term illness that increases your risk of developing complications of influenza

aged 2 to 17 years

a healthcare worker

pregnant

living in a nursing home or other long-term care facility

in regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl

There were nine* new influenza cases confirmed in the Mid-West region in week 6 (February 6-12, 2022), according to the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting [CIDR] system.

To date, there have been 14* cases confirmed during the 2021/22 flu season (October 2021 to March 2022) in the Mid-West region.

The flu vaccine is safe, and effective in reducing the risk of serious infection. We ask that you be extra vigilant of misinformation and disinformation on social media, and follow trusted sources, such as www.hse.ie, if you wish to learn more about the flu and the available vaccines this season.

*Data is provisional and subject to change and validation

HPSC weekly influenza reports can be seen here.