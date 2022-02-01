Clare V Cork Munster SHC showdown moved Thurles

Clare’s Munster senior hurling championship showdown with Cork will now be played at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

The Rebels are unable to host the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, due to Ed Sheeran performing a concert at the venue.

The date of the game has also been switched to Sunday May 1st, while Clare’s showdown with Limerick in Cusack Park will now be played on May 15th.

Clare open this year’s Munster championship round robin series against Tipperary in Thurles on April 24th, with the final game against Waterford fixed for May 22nd.

Meanwhile Clare’s Munster SFC quarter-final against Limerick will now be played on Saturday April 30th in Cusack Park.

Should Clare come through that game, they will face either Waterford or Tipperary on Saturday May 14th.

*Source – Clare FM Sport