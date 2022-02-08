Clubs to discuss GAA master fixtures plan

The Master Fixtures plan for 2022 will be discussed by club delegates at this evening’s February meeting of Clare GAA.

This year’s club league is set to get underway on St Patricks Day, with July starts pencilled in for the start of championship.

The document produced by the Master Fixtures committee proposes that the senior hurling championship be run as three groups of six teams, but on a four round basis, meaning teams will not play everyone in their group.

The order in which teams play will be determined by the draw, with the four semi finalists from 2021 seeded. Two of those will be in the same group, but will not be drawn to play each other in the round robin phase.

The top two teams in each group along with the two best placed third teams will advance to the quarter finals. The bottom team in each of the three groups will play off in a three way play off for relegation.

13 teams will enter the race for the senior football championship, including one amalgamation, with details of that team to be confirmed later this evening. It means the championship will be structured with one group of five teams, and two groups of four.

The top two teams in each group, along with the third placed team in the group of five and a playoff between the other two third placed teams will determine the line up for the quarter finals.

July 10th is the provisional start date for the senior football championship, with July 16th for the hurling, but those dates are dependent on inter-county progression.

The Clare Cup starts on St Patricks Day, with the Cusack Cup on underway on March 19th.

