€30.9m Euromillions jackpot won in Clare

A #EuroMillions player in County Clare has won last night’s €30,928,078 Jackpot! 💫#ItCouldBeYou — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) February 12, 2022



A EuroMillions player in Clare has started their weekend as Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire after scooping the astonishing €30.9 million jackpot in last night’s draw.

The Banner county player has officially taken the title of 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland following last night’s life-changing win.

Before Friday night’s celebratory win, the last EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland was in July 2020 by an online player in Dublin who won a €49.5 million jackpot.

The winning numbers in Friday’s (11th February) EuroMillions draw were: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and lucky stars 07, 11.

The National Lottery are urging players in the Banner county to check their tickets very carefully today as one lucky player in Ireland now has a ticket worth €30,928,078. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place. The Clare player should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their hugely life-changing prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “There are sure to be celebrations happening in County Clare today! One of our EuroMillions players in the Banner County has woken up as Ireland’s 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner after winning the truly life-changing amount of €30.9 million in Friday night’s draw. Today, we are appealing to our players in Clare to check their tickets carefully and if they are the lucky winner, we are advising them to remain calm and to sign the back of their ticket. The lucky winner should make contact with our prize claims team and we will make arrangements for the winner to claim their prize.”

“This has truly been a huge week for National Lottery players all over the country. In the space of just seven days, we have seen three new millionaires across the Lotto and EuroMillions games. Last Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw saw a player in Wexford scoop the top prize amount of €1 million while on Wednesday night, a player in Meath became the second Lotto jackpot winner of the year after winning the €4.6 million jackpot.”

The National Lottery will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.