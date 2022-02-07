Gardaí seek horse rider after beach incident

Gardaí are investigating and incident where a man was injured after being struck by a horse on one of the county’s most popular beaches.

The man as injured in the incident while the female jockey and her horse left the scene.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks has issued an appeal for information about this incident.

“Between 2.20pm and 2.25pm on Sunday the 24th October, 2021 a male in his forties was struck by a horse while walking on Lahinch beach close to O Brien’s Bridge, which is located at the Liscannor side of Lahinch Beach.

There was a young girl in her late teens with the horse. It is believed that the horse and the girl left in the direction of Liscannor.

The gentleman received medical attention as a result of this incident. Local enquiries have been conducted but the identity of the horse and jockey remain unknown.

An appeal is now being made for any witnesses who may have any information to assist with the identification of the horse/ jockey or any transport that was used to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 7072180,” Sgt Brooks added.