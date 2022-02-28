Gardaí warn of Electric Ireland refund scam

Gardaí have issued a public warning about a scam targeting Electric Ireland customers.

Outling the details of the scam, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “During the week a female received an email claiming to be from Electric Ireland and telling her that she was due a refund of €101.89 and to click the link on the email where it asked for her bank details.”

“Luckily she didn’t enter any details – Anyone who rings, texts or emails you out of the blue and requests personal information such as bank details, they are not to be trusted. Do not click into any links they send you or call the number they contact you from or that is stated in their email.

If you think you have been scammed stop communication immediately, contact your bank if you have sent money and don’t be afraid to report it to the Gardaí – you will be treated with total confidentiality.” Sgt Brooks said.

Don’t click on a link or download an attachment. Never respond to a text message that requests your PIN or password.

For advice on how to protect yourself, visit the Electric Ireland website.