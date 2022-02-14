Gardaí warn of suspicious callers

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public about the dangers of suspicious persons calling to their homes following a recent incident.

Last Tuesday evening at 8.30pm four males called to a house in Fermoyle, Kilmore. When the owner opened the door they got back into a dark coloured 212 vehicle and left the area.

These males had PhoneWatch jackets on. We have had further reports of a male calling to houses in Inch and Ballyea areas claiming to be from PhoneWatch and looking for cash deposits for products.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “If you are going to engage, ask for ID – a genuine caller won’t mind! The basic rule is if you don’t know the person at your door, you shouldn’t let them in and if you are anxious contact your local Gardaí immediately.

For those people who may have elderly or vulnerable neighbours or friends, be a good neighbour and advise them of these bogus callers. If you suspect that bogus callers are in your area and appear suspicious or are working in a vulnerable neighbour’s home – never hesitate in contacting the Gardaí immediately.”