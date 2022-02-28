Immunocompromised advised to get Covid booster

The Department of Public Health Mid-West, the UL Hospitals Group, and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare is encouraging people who are immunocompromised, or those with weak immune systems, to avail of their additional COVID-19 vaccine dose in order to be fully-vaccinated.

While the level of COVID-19 circulating in the community is lower than the peak of the Omicron wave in January, there continues to be widespread transmission. Community transmission is likely to remain high in the coming weeks, as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.

Those who are now most at-risk of serious illness and death are the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and those who have not received their booster vaccine, and in particular those who have weak immune systems.

People who are immunocompromised increase their protections against COVID-19 illness by availing of their first round doses, additional dose, followed by their booster dose. You are not considered fully-vaccinated if you are immunocompromised and have not received an additional dose.

– First round doses: This is your dose 1 and 2 if you received AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna; or if you availed of the single Janssen shot.

– Additional dose (only for immunocompromised): If you are aged 12+, you can avail of the additional dose after two months. If you had COVID-19 since your first round doses, you must wait three months before availing of the additional dose. A child aged 5-11 must wait 28 days before receiving the additional dose. You are not considered fully-vaccinated if you did not avail of the required additional dose.

– Booster dose: People aged 16+ should wait at least three months before availing of the booster vaccine. You may be offered a different vaccine.

People who are immunocompromised who have already had their additional (third) dose, and who are due for a booster, are being sent an HSE text message notification to book an appointment via hse.ie/book.

This dose can be given at a HSE community vaccine centre, hospital if you are an inpatient, or a GP. Speak to your hospital team, or GP, if you feel you are unsure if you qualify for an additional dose.

The additional dose for the immunocompromised has been recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and approved by the Europeans Medicines Agency (EMA).

Nora Barry, UL Hospitals Group, Operations Manager of the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres urged people who are immunocompromised to attend for booster doses, especially at a time when pandemic restrictions are being relaxed: “All our vaccination centres are hosting walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which are particularly important for those who are immunocompromised and remain vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. Check the times on the HSE website, and please remember that if you’re eligible for a booster, you may attend a walk-in clinic at any of the vaccination centres, regardless of your county of residence.”