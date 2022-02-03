Lost lone walker located after search

A woman who lost her way while out walking in East Clare last night was found safe and well after a search.

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was alerted and tasked at around 7.00pm after a lone female had lost her way while out walking on Moylussa near Killaloe.

The casualty contacted Gardaí herself and requested assistance after weather conditions had deteriorated during the evening with fog and mist setting in over the hill.

At 7.15pm two crews from Killaloe Coast Guard unit commenced a search from the Two Mile Gate area up the walking tracks towards Moylussa.

The casualty was located by a Coast Guard mobile team at 7.50pm. The woman was transported by volunteers to the awaiting ambulance where paramedics were waiting to assess her. It was determined she did not required hospital treatment.

All units were stood down at 8.15pm.