Man in Donegal court charged with Clare offences

A man has appeared in court in Co Donegal charged in connection with alleged traffic offences in Clare.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged by Gardaí from the Clare Garda Division who had travelled to Donegal and brought before Letterkenny District Court.

The man was released on bail and it’s believed he is due to appear in court in Ennis early next month.

Soon after appearing in court he was arrested by Gardaí from Donegal in connection with separate matters. The man was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.

The man is believed to be a well-known anti-vaccination campaigner and is being questioned in connection with helping a man, seriously ill with Covid-19, leave a hospital in Donegal. The 68-year-old patient died later from the virus.