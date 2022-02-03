McNamara questions green waste burning ban

Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara has called on the Government to continue the derogation that was in place up to now that enables farmers to burn green waste such as hedge cuttings and trimming and dead scrub that was previously cut and left to dry out.

The Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan last month discontinued a derogation granted in previous years.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Deputy McNamara asked the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, if the derogation would continue and pointed out that instead of burning, green waste will have to be mulched using large diesel engines.

Responding to Deputy McNamara, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed there were environmental aspects to consider in relation to the derogation, adding that he would examine the issue in full before issuing a response to the Deputy’s request.

“While the newly introduced ban is undoubtedly a huge inconvenience to farmers across the country, the environmental benefits of the move are questionable,” McNamara explained.