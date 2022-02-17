Minister comments on Shannon Heritage assets transfer

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan has said the Government is committed to getting the proposed takeover by Clare County Council of Clare-based Shannon Heritage tourism assets “over the line”.

Minister Ryan was speaking in Dáil Éireann today in response to Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara who says significant capital investment will be required should the takeover of Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Craggaunowen Bronze Age Park and Knappogue Castle & Gardens, and the retail unit within the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience proceed.

Speaking about Clare County Council’s ongoing due diligence process to consider the potential transfer by Shannon Group PLC of the Clare tourist attractions to the local authority, Deputy McNamara asked for clarity on how any future capital investment in the facilities will be funded.

Minister Ryan said it is “appropriate” that Clare County Council is taking over Bunratty Castle and the other Clare sites, and that Shannon Group, Clare County Council and the Government are committed to getting the proposed transfer “over the line”.