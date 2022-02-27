Mixed fortunes for Clare sides

Clare boss Brian Lohan is praising his side for producing a battling performance to pick up their first National League points of 2022.

A brace of second half goals from the returning Tony Kelly and Shane Meehan helped Clare to a 4-20 to 0-16 win over Offaly in Tullamore.

2-12 of that tally came from Kelly, while Peter Duggan also made his first appearance in a Clare jersey since 2019.

Lohan says while it took time to grow into the game, he was pleased with how his side stuck to their task to grind out the win.

Next up for Clare is a showdown with Limerick in Cusack Park, with the All Ireland champions still looking for their first points of the season after losing out to Cork.

Meanwhile, Clare football boss Colm Collins admits his sides performance was disappointing as they fell to a first defeat of the 2022 National League.

Second half goals from Derry saw the Ulster side leave Cusack Park with a 2-13 to 0-10 victory, with that scoreline also seeing Clare’s scoring difference reduced to zero.

Clare trailed by just a point at half time with the wind to come in their favour, but the concession of two goals in a 20 minute spell put the game beyond reach.

Collins says those scores were the turning point, but felt it was a frustrating day all round.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Galway beat Cork, Roscommon overcame Down while Meath and Offaly played out a draw.