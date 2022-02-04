New entrepreneurial student scholarship at NUIG

A special new scholarship has been announced by NUI Galway for entrepreneurial undergraduate students.

The Séamus McDermott Entrepreneurial Scholarship, funded through the generous philanthropic support of the Liffey Trust, will run for an initial 10-year period.

The scholarship will help to support students in NUI Galway’s newly launched student innovation and entrepreneurship hub, IdeasLab. It will also help to promote the concepts of job creation, entrepreneurial development and education for life for undergraduate students commencing their studies.

First year undergraduate students at NUI Galway can apply for a scholarship valued at up to €9,000 for the duration of their studies at the University.

The inaugural students will be selected in March 2022.

President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, said: “We welcome our new partnership with the Liffey Trust. A key strength of NUI Galway is our partnership with business, industry, government and civic society to nurture graduates that are civic, innovative and entrepreneurial. The scholarship will sow the seeds to further enhance and support our vision for innovation, excellence and entrepreneurship in the region.”

The Liffey Trust was established more than 30 years ago and has been supporting entrepreneurs to establish and grow new businesses since then. The NUI Galway scholarship is named in honour of the founder of the Liffey Trust, Galway native Séamus McDermott, in recognition of his contribution to entrepreneurship in Ireland.

Professor Michelle Millar, Dean of Students in NUI Galway, said: “We are delighted to broaden our scholarship portfolio to include the Séamus McDermott Entrepreneurial Scholarship. Our campus is filled with creative and innovative minds that this scholarship can make a real difference to.”

For further information on the scholarship you can email or submit an application online.