New Garda uniform being rolled out this week

The delivery of a new Garda Uniform to frontline operational Gardaí will commence this week Garda HQ has confirmed.

Over the next number of weeks this new operational uniform will be delivered to over 13,000 uniform members of An Garda Síochána of Garda, Sergeant and Inspector rank across every Garda Region, Division, District and in excess of 560 Garda stations nationwide.

The new uniform is contemporary, and incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality. A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line Gardaí for a new, practical operational uniform. Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of the Cultural Audit.

The new Garda Uniform is also a key recommendation outlined in the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland Report, ‘A Police Service For Our Future’.

At a later date, the Garda Commissioner will announce a formal ‘go-live’ date when this new uniform will become the operational uniform for daily duties, currently expected to be in March 2022.

As An Garda Síochána approaches the 100th anniversary of its establishment, this is only the third time in that century that a formal upgrade of the Garda uniform has taken place.

The new uniform will consist of:

• Two tone Soft Shell Jacket

• Two Tone Waterproof Jacket

• Garda Blue Polo Shirt

• Operational Trousers

• Practical Base layers

This is the first time that the Operational Uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest on the Operational Uniform, and demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland.

The current uniform cap remains in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform.

An Garda Síochána has previously updated our uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.

In developing the uniform, An Garda Síochána embarked on a bottom-up collaboration through the Uniform Committee of An Garda Síochána, including international research and implementing a Pilot Project involving nearly 200 frontline Gardaí based at three Garda Stations (Tallaght, Henry Street and Bunclody). These extensive collaborations and engagement designed An Garda Síochána’s new uniform ‘by Garda members, for Garda members’.

An extensive delivery schedule is now in place, starting in the Dublin Region, to ensure that every uniform member of An Garda Síochána receives their new uniform, can check the uniform fits and arrange for returns if/ where required, prior to the formal commencement of the operational use of the new uniform.