New rules for travel to Ireland from today

From today, 1st February 2022, new rules for travel to Ireland will come into effect.

As part of these changes, Covid vaccine certificates for primary vaccination series will not be accepted for travel if more than 270 days (approx. 9 months) have passed since the final dose in the primary vaccine series. Vaccine certificates based on booster/additional doses are not time limited.

Passengers without proof of vaccination as above, or proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the prior 6 months, must show evidence of a negative (‘not detected’) PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arriving in Ireland.

From 1st February passengers can travel to Ireland with accepted proof of vaccination for Novavax (Nuvaxovid), which was recently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

An EU Digital COVID Certificate can be used as evidence for travel of COVID-19 vaccination, booster vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Find out how to get your Digital CVID Certificate here – gov.ie/dcc

Before travelling please consult gov.ie/travel and destination requirements for the EU on reopen.europa.eu/en.

– The 270-day rule for primary vaccinations is being introduced across the EU as a result of changes to the EU Digital Covid Cert Regulations

– Separately, a standard acceptance period of 14 days after the final dose in a primary vaccine series of a vaccine will be required for all vaccines accepted for travel to Ireland.

– The standard acceptance period of 14 days after the final dose is also applicable for persons who received a mixed vaccine primary course or a single dose of vaccine within 180 days of recovery from COVID-19.

– The Covid Passenger Locator Form has been amended from 1st February to take account of the above change