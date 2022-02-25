Revenue officers seize drugs at Shannon Airport

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport seized 2.5 kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €50,000 yesterday as a result of routine operations.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Harley, concealed within metal cans manifested as “Jasmine Tea”. The consignment had originated in the US and was destined for an address in Cork.

The seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.