Road worker injured after being struck by car

A road worker has been injured after he was struck by a car at a work site on a busy road in Co Clare this afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 3.00pm at roadworks on the R352 main Ennis to Tulla Road in Clooney Village. The man was struck by the car which then collided with a mini-digger.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and Clare County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ennis station responded to the incident along with Gardaí.

It’s not known whether there was anyone in the mini-digger at the time of the collision but the driver was out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

The injured worker was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. It’s understood that the worker suffered multiple fractures while the driver of the car escaped injury.

Fire crews made the crashed car safe and set up an emergency traffic management system at the scene while Garda forensic collision investigators examined and photographed the scene.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision.