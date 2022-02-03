TV star to launch new teen disco in Lisdoonvarna

Irish Actor Shane Casey better known as ‘Billy Murphy ‘from the hit RTÉ and BBC TV series Young Offenders is to launch the Hydro Hotel’s first teen disco in Lisdoonvarna on the 12th February.

The troubled Young Offenders character became a cult hero after he serenaded a hijacked bus with a version of The Frank and Walter’s hit ‘After All’ in the series.

Marcus White, Managing Director of the Hydro hotel said:”We are delighted that Shane was available for this launch – we had to postpone this event in March, two years ago, when the pandemic hit – so we are delighted it’s back.”

“There is a huge pent-up demand for teenage discos from young people who have really missed many important milestones in the past two years and I have no doubt that this lack of social interaction has been detrimental to their mental health.”

Mr White said that star will meet and greet teens and pose for photos and said that that the event will be the first of many teen discos planned for this year. Adding, that “it will be professionally supervised, with strictly no alcohol or illegal substances and will be for secondary students only”

On the decks will be Killian Murphy, a club DJ with residencies in Santa Ponsa, Spain who will be playing alongside DJ Adam and DJ ANIL.

Tickets for the event are available from Eventbrite.ie and there will be a limited number of tickets available at the door. For more information follow @hydroteendisco on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.