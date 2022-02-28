Ukrainian President’s party welcomed into ALDE group – Dooley

Fianna Fáil Senator and Co-President of the ALDE party, Timmy Dooley, has welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his party into the ALDE group.

The ALDE Party leaders at their meeting in Brussels earlier today, co-chaired by Fianna Fáil Senator and Co-President of the ALDE party, Timmy Dooley, proposed to grant temporary affiliate status to Sluha Narodu or “Servant of the People” – the party founded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The ALDE Party Bureau subsequently adopted the proposal.

The Servant of the People party had applied for full membership of the ALDE party and the matter of full membership will be discussed by the ALDE Party Council at their meeting in Dublin in June 2022.

Commenting on the meeting ADLE Co-President, Senator Timmy Dooley said, “I am delighted to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Servant of the People party into the wider European group. We stand in complete solidarity with the President, his Party and the people of Ukraine and they will have our full support when it comes to both sanctions and humanitarian aid.

“Europe’s peace is under threat and ALDE parties right across Europe, including Fianna Fáil, are fully committed to working collectively to support the Ukrainian people. We strongly condemn Russia’s indefensible and aggressive attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine.”