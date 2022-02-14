Woman assaulted in her home during burglary

Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station are investigating a burglary and assault which occurred in the Dun na Hinse estate at 11.43 p.m. on Thursday, 10th February last.

Two males dressed in black and wearing black masks entered an apartment in the estate and assaulted the female resident. When they left the apartment they jumped the wall at the rear.

It is not known what vehicle was used and what direction they left in. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen any car or persons acting suspiciously in Dun Na Hinse on the night of Thursday the 10th of February between 23.30hrs – 00.00hrs and also appealing to a person who passed near the scene at 23.45hrs on an electric scooter wearing a high Vis jacket to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100.