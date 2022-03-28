Appeal for help tracing missing woman

The family of a woman last seen on Saturday have appealed to the public for assistance tracing her.

43-year-old Noelle O’Looney was last seen Saturday March 26th in the Ennistymon area of Clare. She was wearing check pants and a pink high neck sweater with a black stripe.

Her family are deeply concerned for her welfare and need to get in contact with her as soon as possible. Noelle is driving a red/wine coloured Toyota Auris with registration number 171-CE-193.

Noelle’s family and friends are appealing for her to make contact and have been asking for assistance on social media.

If anyone has any information about Noelle’s whereabouts is asked to call Clare Gardaí in Ennistymon on 065 7072180, Ennis on 065 6848100, any Garda station or contact the family directly.