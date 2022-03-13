Caution urged during Census 2022

Gardaí are advising the public to be vigilant and check the identity of any person calling to their home during Census 2022.

The 2022 Census will take place on the night of Sunday, April 3rd and involve 5,100 Enumerators delivering and collecting forms to and from every household in the country over ten weeks between 2nd March and 6th May.

Enumerators will call to every dwelling a number of times in an attempt to make contact with the householder, to deliver forms and explain about the Census. It is anticipated that Enumerators will work mainly between 9 am and 9 pm on weekdays and weekends.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “All Enumerators will wear CSO yellow hi-vis vests marked with Census on the front and Census Enumerator on the back. They will also wear a photo ID card around their neck and will show it to people when engaging in their work.

Census Enumerators will not enter dwellings. The enumerator will leave a calling card with their contact details if there is no answer when they call. The public can call the census office at 0818 2022 04 to verify an enumerator’s identity.

People should always be aware of the potential for ‘bogus callers’ calling to homes pretending to be from different organisations which could include impersonating a census enumerator.”

Security Check

Are you expecting callers, if not look out the window to see the caller?

Have a viewer fitted in your door, you are safer behind a closed door.

Have a door chain / limiter fitted and keep the chain / limiter on, if you must open the door use the limiter. There are electric doorbells that link to your mobile phone.

Make sure your back door is locked before you go to the door.

If you are going to engage, ask for ID – a genuine caller won’t mind.

The basic rule is if you don’t know the person at your door, you shouldn’t let them in. Census enumerators will not ask to enter your home.

If anxious contact your local Gardaí.