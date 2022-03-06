Clare and Limerick draw in league clash

Clare and Limerick hurlers draw

Clare and Limerick emerged with a point apiece from their National Hurling League round 4 clash this afternoon.

Brian Lohan’s side welcomed Limerick to Ennis, with the visitors searching for their first win of the campaign.

A first-half David Fitzgerald goal was disallowed as he was deemed to be in the box when he scored, and Limerick went into half time two points in the lead.

The second half was a closer affair and Clare rallied to equal the sides, although a Patrick Crotty chance at goal was saved by Eibhear Quilligan.

The final score of the game went Limerick’s way to seal a draw for both sides, at 18 points apiece.

Clare’s ladies face league relegation battle after loss to Tipperary

Clare’s ladies footballers are facing a relegation battle in the National League.

Evan Talty’s side made the trip to Semple Stadium to take on Tipperary in the final round of Division 2A.

The home side came out on top with the final score in Thurles – Clare 1-7, Tipperary 13 points.

St Joseph’s Tulla miss out All Ireland Colleges Hurling Final place

St Joseph’s Tulla’s efforts to reach the All Ireland colleges hurling final have come to an end.

The East Clare side took on Kilkenny’s St Kieran’s in the Croke Cup semi final at McDonagh Park in Nenagh this afternoon.

St Joseph’s claimed a first Harty Cup title in their last outing, while St Kieran’s came through a quarter final playoff with Gort Community School.

The final score there was St. Joseph’s Tulla 1-11, St. Kieran’s College 3-16.

*Source: Clare FM Sport