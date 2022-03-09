Clare festivals receive Arts Council funding

The Arts Council is pleased to announce the recipients from the second round of applications from the Festival Investment Scheme for 2022.

The Council recognises the distinctive role arts festivals play in sustaining a vibrant and sustainable arts profile at a local level. Festivals provide opportunities for artists and audiences to experience new work and ways of making work. The Council acknowledges the valuable contribution made by voluntary committees in developing these festivals.

The two rounds of the Festival Investment Scheme saw the most significant investment in Festivals of €2,188,176 for 137 festivals taking place in 2022. In this current round we received 98 applications and we provided funding to 78 Festivals across 22 counties areas, the average grant rising by 18% to €16,130 on the previous year.

Two Clare festivals have been awarded funding under the scheme. The Feakle International Tradtional Music Festival will get €7,000 while Kilrush Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Clare 10,170.00

Speaking about the funding, Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly, said “As the arts return to delivering more live and in-person events we are delighted to be able to make a second increased investment in festivals in 2022. This latest round of the Festival Investment Scheme sees a record number of projects and programmes supported across the country with the most significant financial commitment in local festivals to date.

Festivals play a central role in the life of their communities and in 2022 the festival projects that have been supported will play their part in bringing communities back together again; reflecting their stories, histories and experiences through the arts. This includes support for six new regional festival projects which take place on islands, in towns and villages to ensure a generous spread of arts activities across the country; these reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of festival programmes; from traditional arts to spectacle arts and work authored for and by communities and their young people.”