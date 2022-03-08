Clare LEO supporting female entrepreneurs to #BreakTheBias

This year the Local Enterprise Office Clare is running an exciting new pilot programme for Women in Business.

Nine enthusiastic and motivated female entrepreneurs will work alongside a facilitator, Fiona Levie, with the support of the Local Enterprise Office to take their businesses to the next level. The programme will run over the year and will involve participation in training and courses to achieve predefined objectives for the year.

The aim of the programme is to work with established businesses owned/managed by women to support business expansion by increasing employment and preparation for export using the supports offered by the Local Enterprise Office.

The official launch was held during Local Enterprise Week on Tuesday 8th March at the Old Ground Hotel and aligned to mark this year’s International Women’s Day. To find out more about how the Local Enterprise Office can support your business visit www.localenterpriseoffice.ie/clare. #MakingitHappen

Photo L-R: Ellen Quinn – Hurst Botanicals, Sharon Barrington – IFF Plastics, Michelle Guthrie – Senior Enterprise Development Officer LEO Clare, Claire Vaughan – Cahir Environmental, Claire Bannon – Avokado & Co., Patricia Farrell – Wilde Irish Choclates, Niamh Hogan – Agile Digital Strategy, Sinéad Dixon-Slattery – Business Advisor LEO Clare, Aoibhin Garrihy- BEO Wellness, Fiona Levie – Facilitator, Sharon Connellan – BEO Wellness, Geraldine Minogue – Gleeson Goldsmiths.